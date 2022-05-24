English
    Buy L.G.Balakrishnan and Brothers; target of Rs 682: CD Equisearch

    CD Equisearch is bullish on L.G.Balakrishnan and Brothers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 682 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    CD Equisearch's research report on L.G.Balakrishnan & Brothers


    Helped by barely immodest recovery in metal forming business and stable margins in its transmission business - despite increased volatility in raw material prices - LGB posted 12% growth in revenues to Rs 558.89 crs in Q4 (compared with Rs 499.08 crs in same period last year) followed by 15.8% rise in post tax earnings (adjusted); pretax earnings was propelled by exceptional income of Rs 5.02 crs on account of subsidy received. Galvanized by new product launches, metal forming business reported (probably) its highest ever quarterly margin at 16.2% when compared with reading of 9.3% in the same quarter last fiscal and 12.3% in Q3. Wherefore, its EBIT rose to Rs 18.53 crs in Q4 from Rs 9.19 crs in the same quarter a year ago. Full year reading has been scarcely unimpressive for its EBIT leapt to Rs 60.16 crs from a measly Rs 4.25 crs in FY21.



    Outlook


    Weighing odds, we maintain our buy recommendation on the stock with revised target of Rs 682 (previous target: Rs 565) based on 8xFY23 earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 01:53 pm
