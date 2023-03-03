 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy KSB; target of Rs 2390: ICICI Direct

Mar 03, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on KSB recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2390 in its research report dated March 01, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB

KSB Ltd (formerly KSB Pumps Ltd), the Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB) Germany, is one of the largest manufacturers and sellers of pumps and valves in India. KSB Ltd manufactures a range of standard industrial end suction and highpressure multistage pumps, submersible motor pumps and monoblock pumps and other value-added parts • Its client portfolio includes Bhel, Thermax, Isgec, Patil Engineering, RK Engineering, L&T, Pooja Engineering, NTPC and ThyssenKrupp.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KSB at Rs 2390 i.e. 30x PE on CY24E EPS.