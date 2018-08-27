App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KSB Pumps; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KSB Pumps has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB Pumps


We recently attended the analyst meet of KSB pumps (KSB). KSB is a leading pump and valves manufacturer domestically and is promoted by KSB AG, Germany, world leader in pumps segment. It has a presence across India through seven manufacturing facilities, four service stations, 150+ authorised service centres and 800+ authorized dealers. KSB is well integrated with its own foundry. It is the one of the only domestic players eligible to participate in the nuclear power segment and with commissioning of new plant is well equipped to capture this opportunity.


Outlook


With macro levers in place, we maintain our estimates and retain our BUY rating on KSB Pumps. On a consolidated basis, we model sales, EBITDA & PAT CAGR of 14.3%, 21.0% & 18.4%, respectively, in CY17-19E. We value KSB at 35x P/E on CY19E EPS of Rs 28.5 with a target price of Rs 1000.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KSB Pumps #Recommendations

