Buy KSB Pumps; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB Pumps

We recently attended the analyst meet of KSB pumps (KSB). KSB is a leading pump and valves manufacturer domestically and is promoted by KSB AG, Germany, world leader in pumps segment. It has a presence across India through seven manufacturing facilities, four service stations, 150+ authorised service centres and 800+ authorized dealers. KSB is well integrated with its own foundry. It is the one of the only domestic players eligible to participate in the nuclear power segment and with commissioning of new plant is well equipped to capture this opportunity.

Outlook

With macro levers in place, we maintain our estimates and retain our BUY rating on KSB Pumps. On a consolidated basis, we model sales, EBITDA & PAT CAGR of 14.3%, 21.0% & 18.4%, respectively, in CY17-19E. We value KSB at 35x P/E on CY19E EPS of Rs 28.5 with a target price of Rs 1000.

