Buy KSB of Rs 2180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB

KSB Ltd (formerly KSB Pumps Ltd), the Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB) Germany, is one of the largest manufacturers and sellers of pumps and valves in India. KSB Ltd manufactures a range of standard industrial end suction and highpressure multistage pumps, submersible motor pumps and monoblock pumps and other value-added parts • Its client portfolio includes Bhel, Thermax, Isgec, Patil Engineering, RK Engineering, L&T, Pooja Engineering, NTPC and ThyssenKrupp.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KSB at Rs 2180 i.e. 35x PE (FY24E).

