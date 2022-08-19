Buy KSB of Rs 2180: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB

KSB Ltd (formerly KSB Pumps Ltd), the Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB) Germany, is one of the largest manufacturers and sellers of pumps and valves in India. KSB Ltd manufactures a range of standard industrial end suction and highpressure multistage pumps, submersible motor pumps and monoblock pumps and other value-added parts • Its client portfolio includes Bhel, Thermax, Isgec, Patil Engineering, RK Engineering, L&T, Pooja Engineering, NTPC and ThyssenKrupp.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KSB at Rs 2180 i.e. 35x PE (FY24E).

