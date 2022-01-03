Buy Krsnaa Diagnostics; target of Rs 1117: Khambatta Securities

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Khambatta Securities' research report on Krsnaa Diagnostics

Pune-headquartered Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited (KDL) is one of India’s fastest growing diagnostics service providers with more than 1,800 diagnostic centres across 14 states. KDL has a unique business model, driven by a niche and cost competitiveness. Growing at a brisk pace, KDL’s operations expanded at a CAGR of 39% from 682 centres in FY18 to 1,803 by the end of FY21, driving a 54% sales CAGR during this period. With over two-thirds of the topline contributed by PPPs, it is the most important component of KDL’s business model. The company boasts of a high bid conversion ratio of 75%. Contract periods range from 2 to 10 years with a significant proportion of long-term contracts. PPP is a volume play with robust revenue visibility and minimal risk of bad debt. KDL’s PPP operations is based on an asset-light model with rent-free space and acquisition of equipment at very competitive prices. The company benefits from lower utility expenses and maintenance contract rates. Consequently, KDL can generate healthy margins while rendering the same services as other private players at a 50%-60% cheaper price.

Outlook

We expect healthy revenue growth in FY22, followed by an acceleration in FY23, aided by new contracts including the Punjab PPP. Modelling a normalisation in the growth rate in FY24, there remains an upside risk to our assumptions from higher-than-expected new business wins. The KDL stock currently trades at an attractive forward P/E level of 16.5x FY24E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 25.0x, we rate KDL a BUY with a price target of Rs 1,117 and an upside potential of 51%.

At 13:09 hrs Krsnaa Diagnostics was quoting at Rs 748.05, up Rs 10.05, or 1.36 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 759.45 and an intraday low of Rs 734.95.

It was trading with volumes of 11,486 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,840 shares, a decrease of -10.54 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.38 percent or Rs 2.85 at Rs 738.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,099.50 and 52-week low Rs 624.45 on 16 August, 2021 and 23 November, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.96 percent below its 52-week high and 19.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,348.70 crore.

