Buy Krsnaa Diagnostics; target of Rs 1115: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Krsnaa Diagnostics

KDL reported steady performance in 3Q FY22 as revenue from operations grew 8.8% y-o-y to ₹ 106 crores. The growth was primarily driven by the core buisnesses of Radiology and Pathology (+34% y-o-y), which was partially offset by a 93% y-o-y decline in covid-19 revenues due to ebbing of cases. For 9M FY22, the company reported volume growth of 81% y-o-y across core test categories as the number of patients grew by 58% y-o-y. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded by 760 bps y-o-y to 28.6%, led by higher volumes in the core businesses and operational efficiencies. Net margins grew by 1,150 bps and 894 bps y-o-y in 3Q FY22 and 9M FY22, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY rating with a target price of ₹ 1,115 based on P/E of 25x FY24E EPS, informing a 69% upside from current levels.

At 17:30 Krsnaa Diagnostics was quoting at Rs 643.00, down Rs 5.40, or 0.83 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 651.00 and an intraday low of Rs 640.00.

It was trading with volumes of 5,023 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,366 shares, a decrease of -59.38 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.37 percent or Rs 9.00 at Rs 648.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,099.50 and 52-week low Rs 624.45 on 16 August, 2021 and 23 November, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.52 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,018.87 crore.

