English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Krsnaa Diagnostics; target of Rs 1115: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Krsnaa Diagnostics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1115 in its research report dated February 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 13, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Krsnaa Diagnostics


    KDL reported steady performance in 3Q FY22 as revenue from operations grew 8.8% y-o-y to ₹ 106 crores. The growth was primarily driven by the core buisnesses of Radiology and Pathology (+34% y-o-y), which was partially offset by a 93% y-o-y decline in covid-19 revenues due to ebbing of cases. For 9M FY22, the company reported volume growth of 81% y-o-y across core test categories as the number of patients grew by 58% y-o-y. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded by 760 bps y-o-y to 28.6%, led by higher volumes in the core businesses and operational efficiencies. Net margins grew by 1,150 bps and 894 bps y-o-y in 3Q FY22 and 9M FY22, respectively.



    Outlook


    We maintain a BUY rating with a target price of ₹ 1,115 based on P/E of 25x FY24E EPS, informing a 69% upside from current levels.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent

    At 17:30 Krsnaa Diagnostics was quoting at Rs 643.00, down Rs 5.40, or 0.83 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 651.00 and an intraday low of Rs 640.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 5,023 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,366 shares, a decrease of -59.38 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.37 percent or Rs 9.00 at Rs 648.40.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,099.50 and 52-week low Rs 624.45 on 16 August, 2021 and 23 November, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 41.52 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,018.87 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Krsnaa Diagnostics #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 10:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.