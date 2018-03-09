App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 09, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kriti Industries; target of Rs 90: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Kriti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital's research report on Kriti Industries


Kriti Industries (I) Limited (KIIL) is the flagship company of the Kriti group and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and supply of plastic Pipes & fittings and accessories which are used in agriculture, construction segment (building products) and drip irrigation systems. KIIL also manufactures and sells PLB Ducts, HDPE&MDPE pipes largely used in infrastructure sector.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the KIIL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 90 over the next 12 to 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital #Kriti Industries #Recommendations

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC