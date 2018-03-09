Buy Kriti Industries; target of Rs 90: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's research report on Kriti Industries

Kriti Industries (I) Limited (KIIL) is the flagship company of the Kriti group and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and supply of plastic Pipes & fittings and accessories which are used in agriculture, construction segment (building products) and drip irrigation systems. KIIL also manufactures and sells PLB Ducts, HDPE&MDPE pipes largely used in infrastructure sector.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the KIIL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 90 over the next 12 to 18 months.

