English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciencesg; target of Rs 1776: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1776 in its research report dated March 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 14, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


    Founded by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. B Bhaskara Rao and headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KIMS has grown from a single 200-bed hospital at Nellore in 2000 to a multi-disciplinary healthcare service provider with 9 multi-specialty hospitals and over 3,000 beds today. KIMS focuses on offering quality healthcare services at affordable prices, regardless of the market, specialty or service type. It has successfully implemented affordable pricing model in all its hospitals across Tier 1 and Tier 2-3 markets. KIMS has consistently delivered strong operational and financial performance through robust patient volumes, cost efficiency and diversified revenue streams across medical specialties. A disciplined, low-leverage approach to acquisitions enables KIMS to maintain its affordable pricing model and expand its hospital network. KIMS is set to acquire a 51.07% equity stake in Sunshine Hospitals which will help it to consolidate its position as a leading provider of tertiary care services in its key markets and bring on board an orthopaedic surgical team led by Dr. AV Gurava Reddy. KIMS’s plan to add ~1,700 incremental beds over a span of 24-48 months provide further revenue visibility.



    Outlook


    We expect robust revenue growth in FY22, followed by acceleration in FY23, with contributions from Sunshine Hospitals and new beds. The KIMS stock currently trades at an attractive forward P/E of 21.8x FY24E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 28.0x, we initiate coverage on KIMS with a BUY rating, based on a price target of ₹ 1,776 and an upside potential of 29%.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences was quoting at Rs 1,381.05, down Rs 3.30, or 0.24 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,400.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,327.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 3,310 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,514 shares, a decrease of -55.95 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.09 percent or Rs 1.30 at Rs 1,384.35.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,532.15 and 52-week low Rs 825.00 on 04 January, 2022 and 24 June, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.86 percent below its 52-week high and 67.4 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,052.24 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 05:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.