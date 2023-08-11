English
    Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; target of Rs 2000: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated August 09, 2023.

    August 11, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Q1 operating performance was in-line with our estimate; reported EBIDTA growth of 15% YoY (down 4% QoQ) to Rs1.6bn. Company’s robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in the past (with EBIDTA growth of 40% CAGR over FY18-22). Also recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 16% EBIDTA CAGR over FY23-25E with best in class return ratios of 20%/23% RoE/ RoCE.


    Outlook

    Our FY24E and FY25E EBIDTA estimates broadly remain unchanged. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with a revised TP of Rs. 2,000/share based on 24x EV/EBIDTA. At CMP, stock is trading at 21.7x EV/EBIDTA (adj for partner’s stake) and 35x P/E on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

