Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; target of Rs 1660: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Our FY24E and FY25E EBITDA estimates broadly remain unchanged. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Q3 operating performance was in-line with our estimate with EBIDTA growth of 17% YoY (down 5% QoQ) to Rs1.5bn. Company’s robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in past (with EBIDTA growth of 40% CAGR over FY18-22). Also recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 17% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E with best in class return ratios of 22%/28% RoE/ RoCE.



Outlook

We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs1,660/share based on 20x EV/EBITDA. At CMP, stock is trading at valuations of 17x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS and partner’s stake) and 26x P/E on FY25E.

