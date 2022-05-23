Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; target of Rs 1638: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
KIMS’s robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in this quarter. EBITDA has grown at 40% CAGR over FY18- 22. Also, the recent acquisition of Sunshine is value accretive. This coupled with brownfield and greenfield expansion of +1500 beds over next 3-4 years will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 20% EBIDTA CAGR over FY22-24E, with best in class return ratios at 22%/32% RoE/RoCE.
Outlook
We maintain our estimates and ‘Buy’ rating at TP of Rs1638/share, based on 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA on KIMS hospital and 15x EV/EBITDA on Sunshine. At CMP, stock is trading at attractive valuations of 15x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS and partner’s stake) and 24x P/E on FY24E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.