    Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; target of Rs 1638: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1638 in its research report dated May 22, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


    KIMS’s robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in this quarter. EBITDA has grown at 40% CAGR over FY18- 22. Also, the recent acquisition of Sunshine is value accretive. This coupled with brownfield and greenfield expansion of +1500 beds over next 3-4 years will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 20% EBIDTA CAGR over FY22-24E, with best in class return ratios at 22%/32% RoE/RoCE.



    Outlook


    We maintain our estimates and ‘Buy’ rating at TP of Rs1638/share, based on 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA on KIMS hospital and 15x EV/EBITDA on Sunshine. At CMP, stock is trading at attractive valuations of 15x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS and partner’s stake) and 24x P/E on FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
