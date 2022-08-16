English
    Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; target of Rs 1550: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


    KIMS’s robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in past with EBITDA growth at 40% CAGR over FY18-22. Also, the recent acquisition of Sunshine is value accretive. This coupled with brownfield and greenfield expansion of +1500 beds over next 3-4 years will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 18% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E, with best in class return ratios at 20%/30% RoE/RoCE.


    Outlook


    KIIMS Q1 operating performance was broadly in line and we see QoQ decline in occupancy as blip and should recover from Q2. Our FY23E and FY24E EBITDA stands cut by 4% and 3%. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs1,550/share, based on 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA. At CMP, stock is trading at valuations of 15.7x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS and partner’s stake) and 28x P/E on FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

