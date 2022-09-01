Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS IN); target of Rs 1550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS IN)

KIMS aims to create a cluster based investment approach in Karnataka and Maharashtra region. The company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire majority (51%) stake in Nagpur-based SPANV Medisearch Life Sciences, that runs a Multi-Speciality Hospital in the name of Kingsway Hospitals. We see acquisition of Kingsway value accretive as the company's experience in running multi-specialty hospitals and turning them around has been its distinct feature. KIMS has a lean cost structure and after partnering with local doctors outside AP & Telangana region, management remains confident of achieving faster break even and +25% OPM across new clusters over next 4-5 years. Further KIMS will be generating Rs 8-10bn of operating cash flow over FY22-24 which will aid to set up new units across Maharashtra and Karnataka region.



Outlook

We believe long term structural levers remain intact, given EBITDA has grown at 40% CAGR over FY18-22. We expect 18% EBITDA CAGR (will factor in Nagpur acquisition post closure of transaction) over FY22-24E, with one of best in class return ratios at 22%/30% RoE/RoCE. Recommend ‘BUY’ at TP of Rs 1,550/share, valuing at 20x EV/EBITDA on FY24E.

More Info

At 14:17 hrs Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences was quoting at Rs 1,271.50, up Rs 68.60, or 5.70 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,279.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,207.00.

It was trading with volumes of 5,800 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,845 shares, an increase of 214.40 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.62 percent or Rs 19.20 at Rs 1,202.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,532.15 and 52-week low Rs 1,060.05 on 04 January, 2022 and 26 October, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.01 percent below its 52-week high and 19.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,175.53 crore.

