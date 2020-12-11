PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy KPR Mill: target of Rs 980 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KPR Mill has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated December 10, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on KPR Mill


KPR Mill’s (KPR’s) new garment capacity of 42 mn pieces (total capacity will be 157 mn pieces) will start operating from mid-FY22. New capacity to add ~Rs. 150 crore and ~Rs. 500 crore in FY2022/23. Recent spike in COVID-19 cases acts as a risk to exports (especially to European market) in the short term. However, increasing demand for Indian textile products in the key export markets and augurs well from a medium term perspective. Increase in contribution from high-margin garment business and value-added products would help margins improve y-o-y (management targets OPM of 23%). RoE and RoCE will move above 20% in FY23.


Outlook


With OPM of ~20%, lean balance sheet and improving return ratio KPR is one of the better plays in textile space. We recommend a Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 980.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #KPR Mill #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.