Buy KPR Mill; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on KPR Mill

KPR Mill (KPR) posted soft numbers in Q1FY2024 with revenues rising by just 1.6% y-o-y, gross and EBITDA margins lower by 139 bps and 261 bps y-o-y leading to a 10.5% y-o-y decline in PAT. As expected, textile business had a weak quarter with 5.3% y-o-y decline due to lower realisations in the fabric & yarn segments (down 31.5% y-o-y). Higher ethanol volumes (up by 2.7x y-o-y) aided 28.8% y-o-y growth in sugar business. The management expects export demand for garments to recover in H2FY2024. This along with higher realisations and strong growth in sugar business will aid double-digit revenue growth (16% CAGR over FY23-25E). EBIDTA margins would improve with a correction in input prices.

Outlook

Stock trades at 22x/17x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS and 14x/11x its FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBITDA. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 800.

