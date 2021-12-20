MARKET NEWS

Buy KPR Mill: target of Rs 755: Sharekhan

Buy KPR Mill: target of Rs 755: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KPR Mill has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 755 in its research report dated December 17, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KPR Mill


Integrated business model, sustained export demand, and strong return profile makes it a best play in the textile space. New garment production capacity of 42 million garments is commissioned at Tamil Nadu; garment business revenue is expected to post a CAGR of 22% over FY2021-FY2024 with total capacity of 157 million garments. Capital allocation in high RoCE business (garment – 30%; ethanol – 22-23%) will help in improving RoCE to 31.9% in FY2024 from 25.2% in FY2021. Export demand remains strong in the US and Europe, while free trade agreement with European Union, retailers/large international players scouting for sustainable supply option in Asia, and US likely to put sanctions on countries such as Bangladesh are potential growth drivers for the company in the medium term.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on KPR Mill Limited (KPR) with a revised PT of Rs. 755.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #KPR Mill #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 20, 2021 10:25 am

