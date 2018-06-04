App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies with a target of Rs 303: Dinesh Rohira

The scrip formed a solid bullish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart indicating upward momentum, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com..

 
 
Dinesh Rohira

KPIT Technologies continued to trade on positive trajectory throughout the week despite a weak market breath and managed to breakout from crucial moving average level placed at 267.

Although the stock witnessed a minor correction to trade below Rs 247 levels but made a strong rebound to make the fresh higher peak. The scrip also witnessed a sharp volume buildup indicating a sustained trend.

The scrip formed a solid bullish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart indicating upward momentum. Further, a secondary momentum indicator witnessed a revival with weekly RSI level continuing in buying zone coupled with a positive cue on MACD.

The support level for scrip is currently placed at 262 and resistance level at Rs 315. We have a Buy recommendation for KPIT Technologies which is currently trading at Rs 285.75

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:39 am

