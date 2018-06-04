Buy KPIT Technologies with a target of Rs 303: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

KPIT Technologies continued to trade on positive trajectory throughout the week despite a weak market breath and managed to breakout from crucial moving average level placed at 267.

Although the stock witnessed a minor correction to trade below Rs 247 levels but made a strong rebound to make the fresh higher peak. The scrip also witnessed a sharp volume buildup indicating a sustained trend.

The scrip formed a solid bullish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart indicating upward momentum. Further, a secondary momentum indicator witnessed a revival with weekly RSI level continuing in buying zone coupled with a positive cue on MACD.

The support level for scrip is currently placed at 262 and resistance level at Rs 315. We have a Buy recommendation for KPIT Technologies which is currently trading at Rs 285.75

