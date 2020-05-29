Buy KPIT Technologies target of Rs 85: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on KPIT Technologies

At $76.9m, KPIT reported flat quarter (up 0.1%q/q, 8%y/y). It lost 1.5% in revenue on account of Covid-19 this quarter. The EBIT margin came at 8.5%, up 28bps q/q, down 82bps y/y. The company continued to strengthen its balance sheet, ending FY20 with high, `3,278m, net cash. Despite Q4 being better than expected, auto/engineering is seeing headwinds ahead, with management talking of up to a 15% drop in Q1 revenues. We cut our FY21e/FY22e revenues 15%, resulting in a lower target of `85 (`100 earlier) at 13x FY22e EPS.

Outlook

Maintaining a Buy, at a lower TP of `85 (9x FY22e). The stock trades at 7x FY22e EPS, attractive given the anticipated H2 FY21 recovery we are building in. From a macro perspective, recovery in Germany and China are important factors for KPIT. Promoter pledges are expected to be cleared in the next 24 months.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

