Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 290: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KPIT Technologies

KPIT reports a muted Q2FY19 with USD revenue improving by 1.3% QoQ (2.9% QoQ in CC terms) to USD 153mn (DCMe: USD 153mn) led by engineering, technologies and products & platforms business. Rupee revenues improved 6.4% QoQ to ` 10,789mn (DCMe: ` 10,691mn) helped by INR depreciation. EBIT margin improved 73bps QoQ to 10.2% (DCMe: 7.9%) supported by operational efficiencies and FX tailwind which offset the negative impact of wage hike during the quarter. PAT improved 6% QoQ to ` 821mn (DCMe: ` 698mn) on back of healthy margins despite lower other income during the quarter.

Outlook

KPIT has guided for revenue growth of 8-10% in USD terms for FY19 helped by strong growth in Product Engineering services; we have estimated revenue growth of 9% for FY19 factoring healthy growth in PES segment.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.