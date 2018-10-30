App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 290: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KPIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on KPIT Technologies


KPIT reports a muted Q2FY19 with USD revenue improving by 1.3% QoQ (2.9% QoQ in CC terms) to USD 153mn (DCMe: USD 153mn) led by engineering, technologies and products & platforms business. Rupee revenues improved 6.4% QoQ to ` 10,789mn (DCMe: ` 10,691mn) helped by INR depreciation. EBIT margin improved 73bps QoQ to 10.2% (DCMe: 7.9%) supported by operational efficiencies and FX tailwind which offset the negative impact of wage hike during the quarter. PAT improved 6% QoQ to ` 821mn (DCMe: ` 698mn) on back of healthy margins despite lower other income during the quarter.


Outlook


KPIT has guided for revenue growth of 8-10% in USD terms for FY19 helped by strong growth in Product Engineering services; we have estimated revenue growth of 9% for FY19 factoring healthy growth in PES segment.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KPIT Technologies #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.