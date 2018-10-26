App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 275: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on KPIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on KPIT Technologies


KPIT’s 2QFY19 revenue grew 2.9% QoQ CC (our estimate: +2.7%), led by strength in Engineering, partly offset by weakness in IT Services. EBITDA margin expanded 150bp QoQ to 13.6% (130bp beat), aided by operational efficiencies, a change in business mix and INR depreciation. Despite the strong operational beat, PAT growth of 6% QoQ (to INR876m) trailed our estimate of +19% due to higher depreciation and lower other income.


Outlook


Our combined value of the two businesses sums up to INR275/share, leaving an upside on the table, assuming the deal goes through as anticipated. We, thus, upgrade our rating on the stock to Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #KPIT Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

