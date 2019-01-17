Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 270: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on KPIT Technologies

In 3QFY19, KPIT reported a sequential decline of 2.3% to USD 149mn and down 1.6% QoQ to INR 10,613mn (4% below CSEC estimate of INR 11,093mn) on account of decline in IT services revenues (-7.5% QoQ) which was impacted by seasonal furloughs, holidays and lower billing rate on two key projects delivered during the quarter. However, engineering showed a growth of 5.7% QoQ. The CC revenue growth for 9MFY19 stood at 9%YoY, within the management guidance of 8-10%.

Outlook

The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of P/E of 10.6X/9.4x on FY20E/FY21E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 270 based on P/E of 12x FY21EPS and give a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.