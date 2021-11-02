MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2590: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2590 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
November 02, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY22 increased to INR 4,021 Cr, up 3%. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY22 was at 4.45%. Operating profit for Q2FY22 was INR 3,120 Cr, from INR 3,297 Cr in Q2FY21. The Bank’s PAT for Q2FY22 increased to INR 2,032 Cr, up 24% from INR 1,642 Cr for Q1FY22 (INR 2,184 Cr for Q2FY21). Advances increased by 15% to INR 234,965 Cr as on September 30, 2021 from INR 204,845 Cr as on September 30, 2020 (INR 217,465 Cr as on June 30, 2021). As on September 30, 2021, GNPA was 3.19% & NNPA was 1.06%. Credit cost on advances was 63 bps (annualized) for Q2FY22 (133 bps for Q1FY22). Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III as of September 30, 2021 was 21.8% and Tier I ratio was 20.8%.


Outlook


We have applied P/ABV multiple of 5.0x to its FY24E adj. BVPS of INR 467 to value the standalone business of the bank and we value its subsidiaries at INR 253 per share, yielding a target price of INR 2,590 per share, giving an upside of 18.7% over the CMP. We maintain our “BUY” recommendation on the shares of KMB.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.