Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: target of Rs 2428: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is well-positioned to grow at a healthy rate as credit demand picks up and as it has a clean balance sheet (capital adequacy of 24.7%; Tier I capital at 22.8%), strong liability franchise (industry leading CASA at 60.2%) and improving trend on asset quality side. In Q1, slippages were elevated amid wave-2 of COVID-19. However, KMB’s COVID-related provisions (0.6% of loans) and restructuring was low at 0.25% during the quarter. In Q2, we expect slippages to decline as collection efficiency improves. Consequently, GNPA ratio is expected to be at ~3.3% in Q2, down from 3.56% in Q1. NII is also likely to grow by ~15% with better recoveries and an increase in credit growth during the quarter. We expect the bank’s subsidiaries such as Kotak Securities and Kotak Asset Management to perform well amid a buoyant equity market. Valuations are attractive after adjusting for subsidiary valuations of Rs. 571/share.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on the stock with revised SOTP-based price target of Rs 2,428 - valuing the standalone bank at 4.5x FY23 book value.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More