MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: target of Rs 2428: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2428 in its research report dated September 29, 2021.

Broker Research
September 30, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is well-positioned to grow at a healthy rate as credit demand picks up and as it has a clean balance sheet (capital adequacy of 24.7%; Tier I capital at 22.8%), strong liability franchise (industry leading CASA at 60.2%) and improving trend on asset quality side. In Q1, slippages were elevated amid wave-2 of COVID-19. However, KMB’s COVID-related provisions (0.6% of loans) and restructuring was low at 0.25% during the quarter. In Q2, we expect slippages to decline as collection efficiency improves. Consequently, GNPA ratio is expected to be at ~3.3% in Q2, down from 3.56% in Q1. NII is also likely to grow by ~15% with better recoveries and an increase in credit growth during the quarter. We expect the bank’s subsidiaries such as Kotak Securities and Kotak Asset Management to perform well amid a buoyant equity market. Valuations are attractive after adjusting for subsidiary valuations of Rs. 571/share.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on the stock with revised SOTP-based price target of Rs 2,428 - valuing the standalone bank at 4.5x FY23 book value.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.