Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2330: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY24 increased to INR 62,337 Mn, up 32.7% YoY (+2.1% QoQ). Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 was at 5.57% against 4.92% in Q1FY23, an improvement of 65 bps YoY (a decline of 18 bps QoQ). Pre-Provision Operating Profit for Q1FY24 was INR 49,496 Mn, a growth of 77.8% YoY/ 6.5% QoQ. The bank’s PAT for Q1FY24 stood at INR 34,523 Mn, an increase of 66.7% YoY (-1.2% QoQ). The provisions for the quarter stood at INR 3,643 Mn with credit cost at 0.54% as against 0.24% in Q4FY23 on an annualized basis. Advances grew by 17.3% YoY/ 2.7% QoQ to INR 32,85,820 Mn as on June 30, 2023, up from INR 28,01,710 Mn as on June 30, 2022. The deposits grew 22.0% YoY/ 6.4% QoQ at INR 38,62,540 Mn as of as of June 30, 2023, with CASA ratio at 49.0%. Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III as of June 30, 2023, was 22.0% and Tier I ratio was 20.9%.

Outlook

We maintain our target price at INR 2,330 per share (unchanged), using SOTP valuation and applying a P/B multiple of 4.0x to the FY25E adj. BVPS of INR 548.5 for the standalone business and INR 137 per share for subsidiaries, leading to an upside of 24.2% over the CMP. We maintain our recommendation of "BUY" on the shares of KMB.

