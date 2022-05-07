Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2266: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported superlative 4QFY22 results with the key pointers being: a) profitability rose because of strong NII (up 4.3% QoQ) and provision write-back, b) PPOP witnessed healthy growth because of higher treasury gains and lower operating expenses (C/I: 47% v/s 53% in 3QFY22), c) GNPA/NNPA ratio moderation to 2.34%/0.64%, d) restructured pool inched down to ₹12bn (44bps of advances) v/s ₹13.6bn in the previous quarter, e) credit off-take best among large private banks with growth of 22.5% YoY and 6.5% sequentially, f) covid provision held at ₹5.5bn as of 4QFY22, provision write-back worth ₹4.5bn, g) the total contingent provisioning (covid + Standard + Specific) stood 0.25% of net advances, h) Total PCR (including covid, general and specific provision) stood ~84 of NPL amount, g) Headline NIM inched up 16bps QoQ to 4.78%. We believe the bank’s profitability will be driven by higher growth, healthy margins, robust non-interest income and lower provisioning. We recommend BUY factoring a best in class ROA of more than 2%.

Outlook

We expect KMB’s loan book to grow at CAGR of ~22% over FY22-24E. At CMP of ₹1,792, the stock is available at 4.7(x) standalone FY23E Adj. BVPS of ₹406. Valuing the standalone entity at 5.4xFY23E BVPS and subsidiaries valuation at ₹75; we arrive at a target price of ₹2,266. We recommend BUY.

