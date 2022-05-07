Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank
KMB reported PAT at Rs. 2,767 crore, above street expectations (+23%) due to lower core credit cost reported at 27 bps (excl COVID reversals) vs. 35 bps in Q3FY2022. Contingent provision write-back stood at Rs. 453 crore. PAT grew by 64%y-o-y/30% q-o-q. Asset quality improved q-o-q, with GNPA and NNPA declining by 37 bps/15 bps q-o-q to 2.34%/0.64%, respectively. SMA 2 book stood at Rs.186 crore vs. Rs. 298 crore in Q3FY2022. Core credit cost for FY2022 was 55 bps. Strong momentum was seen in advances, which grew by 21% y-o-y/7% q-o-q (higher than larger peers), led by retail and SME portfolio. Deposits grew by 11% y-o-y vs. 15% in Q3FY2022.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP-based PT of Rs. 2,250. The bank is positioned well to grow exponentially after conservatively containing itself in the past as credit demand picks up coupled with strong low-cost liability franchise and improving asset-quality matrix.
