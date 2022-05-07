Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB reported PAT at Rs. 2,767 crore, above street expectations (+23%) due to lower core credit cost reported at 27 bps (excl COVID reversals) vs. 35 bps in Q3FY2022. Contingent provision write-back stood at Rs. 453 crore. PAT grew by 64%y-o-y/30% q-o-q. Asset quality improved q-o-q, with GNPA and NNPA declining by 37 bps/15 bps q-o-q to 2.34%/0.64%, respectively. SMA 2 book stood at Rs.186 crore vs. Rs. 298 crore in Q3FY2022. Core credit cost for FY2022 was 55 bps. Strong momentum was seen in advances, which grew by 21% y-o-y/7% q-o-q (higher than larger peers), led by retail and SME portfolio. Deposits grew by 11% y-o-y vs. 15% in Q3FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP-based PT of Rs. 2,250. The bank is positioned well to grow exponentially after conservatively containing itself in the past as credit demand picks up coupled with strong low-cost liability franchise and improving asset-quality matrix.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More