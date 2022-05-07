English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    KMB reported PAT at Rs. 2,767 crore, above street expectations (+23%) due to lower core credit cost reported at 27 bps (excl COVID reversals) vs. 35 bps in Q3FY2022. Contingent provision write-back stood at Rs. 453 crore. PAT grew by 64%y-o-y/30% q-o-q. Asset quality improved q-o-q, with GNPA and NNPA declining by 37 bps/15 bps q-o-q to 2.34%/0.64%, respectively. SMA 2 book stood at Rs.186 crore vs. Rs. 298 crore in Q3FY2022. Core credit cost for FY2022 was 55 bps. Strong momentum was seen in advances, which grew by 21% y-o-y/7% q-o-q (higher than larger peers), led by retail and SME portfolio. Deposits grew by 11% y-o-y vs. 15% in Q3FY2022.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP-based PT of Rs. 2,250. The bank is positioned well to grow exponentially after conservatively containing itself in the past as credit demand picks up coupled with strong low-cost liability franchise and improving asset-quality matrix.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.