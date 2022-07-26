English
    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported PAT at Rs. 2,071 crore, up 26% y-o-y but down 25% q-o-q, below street’s expectations and our estimates (8%) due to higher treasury losses and higher opex growth (31% y-o-y/5% q-o-q). Slippages were higher sequentially, almost double, at Rs. 1,435 crore versus Rs. 736 crore q-o-q. However, out of the total slippages reported, Rs. 781 crore were upgraded during the same quarter. So, net slippages were at Rs. 654 crore. Asset quality improved on a q-o-q basis, with GNPA and NNPA ratio declining by 10 bps and 2 bps q-o-q to 2.24% and 0.62%, respectively. SMA 2 book stood at Rs.159 crore versus Rs. 186 crore q-o-q. Strong growth momentum witnessed in advances, which grew by 29% y-o-y/3% q-o-q (higher than larger peers), led by retail (unsecured as well as secured) and SME portfolio. Deposits grew by only 10% y-o-y due to lower CASA growth (6.6% y-o-y/-2.8% q-o-q).


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs 2,250. The bank is positioned well to grow exponentially after conservatively containing itself in the past with strong low-cost liability franchise and improving asset-quality matrix. The stock currently trades at 3.2x/2.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E core BV.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:42 pm
