Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported PAT at Rs. 2,071 crore, up 26% y-o-y but down 25% q-o-q, below street’s expectations and our estimates (8%) due to higher treasury losses and higher opex growth (31% y-o-y/5% q-o-q). Slippages were higher sequentially, almost double, at Rs. 1,435 crore versus Rs. 736 crore q-o-q. However, out of the total slippages reported, Rs. 781 crore were upgraded during the same quarter. So, net slippages were at Rs. 654 crore. Asset quality improved on a q-o-q basis, with GNPA and NNPA ratio declining by 10 bps and 2 bps q-o-q to 2.24% and 0.62%, respectively. SMA 2 book stood at Rs.159 crore versus Rs. 186 crore q-o-q. Strong growth momentum witnessed in advances, which grew by 29% y-o-y/3% q-o-q (higher than larger peers), led by retail (unsecured as well as secured) and SME portfolio. Deposits grew by only 10% y-o-y due to lower CASA growth (6.6% y-o-y/-2.8% q-o-q).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs 2,250. The bank is positioned well to grow exponentially after conservatively containing itself in the past with strong low-cost liability franchise and improving asset-quality matrix. The stock currently trades at 3.2x/2.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E core BV.

