    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2250: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    KMB saw a mixed quarter. NIM beat of 16bps resulted in better NII that was offset by lower fees and higher opex. PPoP beat of 13.3% was mainly led by higher treasury and dividend income. Business growth QoQ was also more wholesale driven as corporate credit grew by 7.0%, while wholesale deposit growth was 18%. RTD share was 80% (vs 88% a year ago). A key positive has been continuing traction in unsecured segments with PL/CC/MFI share touching 10.4% (7.8% YoY). Healthy credit environment could further propel unsecured growth cushioning NIM, although opex would continue to remain elevated.

    Outlook

    Hence for FY24/25E we raise NIM by 17/19bps and increase opex by ~5.4% resulting in PAT upgrade of 5.0%. Valuation is at 3.0x; maintaining multiple at 3.5x on Mar’25 core ABV we slightly raise SOTP based TP to Rs2,250 from Rs2,220. Retain ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 01:33 pm

