Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2250: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB saw a mixed quarter. NIM beat of 16bps resulted in better NII that was offset by lower fees and higher opex. PPoP beat of 13.3% was mainly led by higher treasury and dividend income. Business growth QoQ was also more wholesale driven as corporate credit grew by 7.0%, while wholesale deposit growth was 18%. RTD share was 80% (vs 88% a year ago). A key positive has been continuing traction in unsecured segments with PL/CC/MFI share touching 10.4% (7.8% YoY). Healthy credit environment could further propel unsecured growth cushioning NIM, although opex would continue to remain elevated.

Outlook

Hence for FY24/25E we raise NIM by 17/19bps and increase opex by ~5.4% resulting in PAT upgrade of 5.0%. Valuation is at 3.0x; maintaining multiple at 3.5x on Mar’25 core ABV we slightly raise SOTP based TP to Rs2,250 from Rs2,220. Retain ‘BUY’.

