Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2221: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading banking and financial groups in India. Currently, the bank has 1,700 full-fledged branches and 2,705 ATMs. Net interest Income (NII) increased 18.2% YoY to Rs. 5,935cr while NIM improved 16bps YoY to 4.8%. PPOP grew by 13.5% YoY and 9.1% QoQ, while provisions reduced drastically by -152.7% YoY as company reverse the COVID provisions leading to higher profitability. Continued growth in deposits and advances, stable asset quality, and healthy provisions in place, coupled with further reductions in gross and net NPA levels to drive banks.



Outlook

performance over the medium term, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 2,221 based on 3.5x FY24E BVPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More