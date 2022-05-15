English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2221: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2221 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading banking and financial groups in India. Currently, the bank has 1,700 full-fledged branches and 2,705 ATMs. Net interest Income (NII) increased 18.2% YoY to Rs. 5,935cr while NIM improved 16bps YoY to 4.8%. PPOP grew by 13.5% YoY and 9.1% QoQ, while provisions reduced drastically by -152.7% YoY as company reverse the COVID provisions leading to higher profitability. Continued growth in deposits and advances, stable asset quality, and healthy provisions in place, coupled with further reductions in gross and net NPA levels to drive banks.



    Outlook


    performance over the medium term, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 2,221 based on 3.5x FY24E BVPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Kotak Mahindra Bank #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.