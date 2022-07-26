Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at ~26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across the financial services value chain. CASA forms ~58% of total deposits aiding lower costs • Strong RoA of ~2%and RoE of 11-12% makes it a good profitable bank.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value standalone bank at ~3.75x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 488 post holding company discount giving SOTP target of Rs 2200.

