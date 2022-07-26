English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at ~26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across the financial services value chain. CASA forms ~58% of total deposits aiding lower costs • Strong RoA of ~2%and RoE of 11-12% makes it a good profitable bank.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value standalone bank at ~3.75x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 488 post holding company discount giving SOTP target of Rs 2200.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank - 250722 -icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.