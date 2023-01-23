Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2200: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB reported a strong quarter with NII and PPoP growth of 30% and 43% YoY respectively. Reported NIM stood at 5.47%, up 30 bps QoQ, with RoA at 2.4%. Opex growth at 12% QoQ and 30% YoY was elevated. Slippages at ~1% were better than expectations. Negative net slippages and write-back of contingent provisions (Rs0.4bn) aided credit costs of 20 bps for the quarter. GNPA ratio moderated by 18 bps QoQ to 1.9%, with 400 bps sequential rise in PCR to 78%. Loans and Deposits grew by 6% QoQ each with broad based advances growth and 13% sequential growth in term deposits. Calculated CoF at 3.8% remains industry best.

Outlook

We tweak earnings factoring in slightly higher NIM, offset by rise in opex assumptions. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs2200, valuing the standalone bank at 3.5x Sep-24E ABV and including value of subsidiaries. The bank’s premium valuations are driven by its superior growth prospects, industry best NIM and credit costs.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank - 22 -01-2023 -dolat