Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2180: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 12% miss on PAT at Rs20.7bn, mainly due to an MTM hit on treasury (Rs8.5bn) and higher opex due to higher investments/business-related expenses, partly offset by lower provisions as the bank continues to draw down contingent provisions as it gains more confidence on the asset-quality front. The bank continued to clock strong credit growth - up 29% yoy/3% qoq, mainly led by mortgages, unsecured loans and vehicle loans. SA growth was lower at 6% yoy, prompting it to raise SA rates, reversing earlier stance to stay put. But, the bank surprised positively on margins - up 14bps qoq to 4.9% on better LDR/sharp drop in borrowings. Higher slippages, at Rs14.4bn/2.6% of loans, were mainly due to the change in RBI norms on out-of-order a/cs, of which >50% (Rs7.8bn) was upgraded in Q1 itself, leading to a 10bps contraction in GNPA to 2.2%. Management remains confident about asset quality and expects the LLP to remain low in FY23, including consumption of Covid provisions.
Outlook
We expect the bank to deliver 2-2.1% RoA on the back of accelerating growth and lower LLP, with RoE of around 13-14% over FY23-25E due to its elevated capital levels. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs2,180 based on standalone P/ABV of 3.5x Jun’24E ABV and subsidiaries’ value of Rs620 per share. Retain Buy.
