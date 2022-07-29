English
    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2173: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2173 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading banking and financial groups in India. KMB has 1,700 full-fledged branches and 2,705 ATMs. Net interest income (NII) in 1QFY23 stood at Rs. 6,160cr (up 18.6% YoY and 3.8% QoQ) driven by the strong growth across corporate/ wholesale banking and retail banking segments. Net interest margin improved to 4.92%. Reported PAT grew at 52.6% YoY to Rs. 2,755cr due to a drastic reduction in operating expenses. Sequentially, however, PAT was down 29.2% QoQ, because of lower non-interest income. Strong parentage, well-established business infrastructure, strong asset quality, robust growth in advances, and reduction in NPA auger well for the bank’s performance going forward.



    Outlook


    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock albeit with a revised target price of Rs. 2,173 based on 3.4x FY24E BVPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank - 280722 - geo

    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:04 pm
