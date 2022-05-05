Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at 26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across the financial services value chain. • CASA forms 61% of total deposits aiding lower costs • Strong RoA of ~2%and RoE of 12-13% makes it a good profitable bank.
Outlook
We remain positive on fundamentals expecting healthy business growth ahead and maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value standalone bank at ~3.6x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 485 post holding company discount giving SOTP target of Rs 2150.
