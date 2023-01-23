 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2046: LKP Research

Broker Research
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

LKP Research is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2046 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

LKP Research's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported strong 3QFY23 results with the key pointers being: a) Strong NII (up 30.4% YoY and 10.9% QoQ) and seasonally higher provisions, b) GNPA/ NNPA ratio moderation to 1.9%/0.43%, c) restructured pool inched down to ₹7.6bn (25bps of advances) v/s ₹9.9bn in the previous quarter, d) credit off-take best among large private banks with growth of 23% YoY and 5.7% sequentially, e) covid provision held at ₹4bn as of 3QFY23, provision write-back worth ₹380mn, f) the total contingent provisioning (covid + Standard + Specific) stood 0.19% of net advances, h) Total PCR (including covid, general and specific provision) stood ~87 of NPL amount, g) Headline NIM inched up 30bps QoQ to 5.47%. Moreover, stable Opex (C/I at 50.3% v/s 49.4% in 2QFY23) led to superior ROA of 2.5%. We believe the bank to further soar its profitability driven by higher growth, healthy margins, robust non-interest income and lower provisioning. We recommend BUY factoring a best in class ROA of more than 2%.

Outlook

We expect KMB’s loan book to grow at CAGR of ~22% over FY22-24E. At CMP of ₹1763, the stock is available at 3.7(x) standalone FY24E Adj. BVPS of ₹479. Valuing the standalone entity with 4.1xFY24E BVPS and subsidiaries valuation at ₹84; we arrive at a target price of ₹2,046. We recommend BUY with a potential upside of 16%.

For all recommendations report, click here