Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2010: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (“KMB”) is one of the leading banks in India, with over 1,700 branches and 2,800 ATMs. The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 8.9% QoQ (+26.3% YoY) to Rs. 7,207cr in Q3FY23, owing to sharp rise in interest on advances and income from investments. Net interest margin (NIM) also improved, widening 30bps QoQ (+85 bps YoY) to 5.47%, with the management projecting NIM to rise slightly further before moderating. Reported consolidated profit after tax rose 10.7% QoQ (+17.4% YoY) to Rs. 3,995cr. Strong loan growth, improved NIM, well-established infrastructure, expansion into new segments, and reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) should continue to support the bank’s performance over the long term.



Outlook

Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 2,010 based on 2.8x FY25E book value per share (BVPS).

