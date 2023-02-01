English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2010: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2010 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Kotak Mahindra Bank (“KMB”) is one of the leading banks in India, with over 1,700 branches and 2,800 ATMs. The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 8.9% QoQ (+26.3% YoY) to Rs. 7,207cr in Q3FY23, owing to sharp rise in interest on advances and income from investments. Net interest margin (NIM) also improved, widening 30bps QoQ (+85 bps YoY) to 5.47%, with the management projecting NIM to rise slightly further before moderating. Reported consolidated profit after tax rose 10.7% QoQ (+17.4% YoY) to Rs. 3,995cr. Strong loan growth, improved NIM, well-established infrastructure, expansion into new segments, and reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) should continue to support the bank’s performance over the long term.


    Outlook

    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 2,010 based on 2.8x FY25E book value per share (BVPS).