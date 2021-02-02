MARKET NEWS

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2005: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2005 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
YES Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB delivered a better-than-expected core operating performance, reflected in marginal beat on core PPOP (up 33% yoy and reversion of core PPOP margin to pre-Covid level) and significantly lower credit cost. The latter was underpinned by a strong asset quality performance that was manifested in restrained 60bps sequential increase in proforma Gross NPLs (to 3.3%), marginal one-time restructuring at 0.28% of net advances and lower SMA-2 book at 31 bps of net advances. On the proforma NPLs, KMB provided for interest accrued but not collected even for the moratorium period. As the bank did not dip into its Covid buffer, it was stable at Rs12.8bn (60 bps of advances).  After delivering a strong broad-based 4.5% qoq growth (slower traction in CV/CE and unsecured retail), which was a seven-quarter high, the management sees momentum sustaining in large segments of Mortgages, Agri Finance and Corporate lending. The deposits mix trends remain impressive with incremental gains on CASA (59% of deposits) and granularization. The improvement in LDR (utilization of excess BS liquidity) will aid NIM in coming quarters and this along with normalization of credit cost will drive a solid earnings performance.



Outlook


We estimate 20% earnings CAGR for KMB during FY20-23 with a 20-30 bps expansion in RoA. RoE improvement will be contingent on the pace of growth. The core bank trades at 3.5x FY23 P/ABV, at 20-25% premium to HDFC Bank, thus scope for a large re-rating is restricted. We retain BUY rating and upgrade price target to Rs2,005.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:35 pm

