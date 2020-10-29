172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kotak-mahindra-bank-target-of-rs-1634-icici-direct-6034481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1634: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1634 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a good set of numbers on the operating front with profitability getting a boost from healthy margins, controlled cost and lower provisions. Though loan book growth remained flat sequentially, the management has indicated there would be a strategic shift in focus from maintaining strong liability franchisee to developing an asset base coupled with customer acquisition and engagement as well. On the asset quality front, performance was satisfactory with GNPA, NNPA ratio declining 15 bps, 23 bps QoQ to 2.55%, 0.64%, respectively. On a standstill asset qualification basis, asset quality remained stable with proforma GNPA at 2.70%.


Outlook


Hence, premium valuations for management strength, sustainability. We maintain BUY rating with SOTP target price of Rs 1634, valuing at 3.9x FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.