you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported a mixed set of numbers with moderation in advance growth and a steady operational performance. In the wake of Covid-19, the bank has provided for Rs 650 crore, which took a toll on earnings. The overall performance of subsidiaries remained muted. The bank has said that ~26% of borrowers (by value) have opted for moratorium up to April 30, 2020. In lieu of the Covid-19 emergency, the bank has provided Rs 650 crore. Total provisioning for the quarter was at Rs 1047 crore in Q4FY20 (~48 bps of advances) vs. Rs 171 crore in Q4FY19. Surge in provisioning dented PAT by 10% YoY to Rs 1266.6 crore.


Outlook


We estimate RoA, RoE at 1.6%, 11.7%, respectively, for FY22E. Management strength and sustainability enable BUY rating with target price of Rs 1600, valuing the bank at 3.8x FY22E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 15, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

Delayed survey data blurs India's coronavirus picture

With very limited fiscal space govt may have just Rs 20,000 crore for stimulus: Report

NCP chief Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks aid for crisis-hit sugar industry

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

