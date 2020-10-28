172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kotak-mahindra-bank-target-of-rs-1572-geojit-5666881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1572: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1572 in its research report dated August 03, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


About 9.65% of the total loan book is under moratorium 2.0. Bank expects to get back to a run rate of 2019-20 in about a year's time (by Q1FY22). Collection efficiency during June is close to pre-COVID levels.


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock and value the bank at 3.5x FY22E BVPS with a revised target price of Rs. 1,572.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 9, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

