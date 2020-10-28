Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1572: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

About 9.65% of the total loan book is under moratorium 2.0. Bank expects to get back to a run rate of 2019-20 in about a year's time (by Q1FY22). Collection efficiency during June is close to pre-COVID levels.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock and value the bank at 3.5x FY22E BVPS with a revised target price of Rs. 1,572.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.