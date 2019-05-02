App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1554: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1554 in its research report dated May 01, 2019.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Deposits grew 5.6% QoQ to 2.26 trillion. CASA improved by 9.4% QoQ to 1.18 trillion while term deposits rose 1.8% QoQ to 1.07 trillion. CASA ratio came at 52.5% v/s 50.7% QoQ, one of the highest among its peerset.


Outlook


We value bank at FY20E P/ABV of 4.5x and subsidiary at INR 257 per share, arriving at a target price of 1554, implying an upside potential of 12.2% from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 2, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

