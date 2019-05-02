Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1554: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Deposits grew 5.6% QoQ to 2.26 trillion. CASA improved by 9.4% QoQ to 1.18 trillion while term deposits rose 1.8% QoQ to 1.07 trillion. CASA ratio came at 52.5% v/s 50.7% QoQ, one of the highest among its peerset.

Outlook

We value bank at FY20E P/ABV of 4.5x and subsidiary at INR 257 per share, arriving at a target price of 1554, implying an upside potential of 12.2% from current levels.

