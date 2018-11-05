App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1461: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1461 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Advances at INR 1849.4 bn grew at 21% yoy led by 28% growth in the retail book and 17% growth in the corporate book. The bank continued to deliver strong growth in CV and small business/PL/credit card book of 40% and 39% respectively. NII at INR 26.9 bn grew 16% yoy/ 4% qoq. NIMs (reported) at 4.2% contracted 10 bps qoq on account of pressure from cost of funds which increased ~16 bps qoq (vs. 12 bps qoq increase in funds yield).


Outlook


We have also cut our growth and NIM projections and multiple for Kotak Prime given the latest management commentary on the lines of increased competition and unfavorable pricing. We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:47 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world's tallest structures

