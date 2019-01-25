App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Robust operating performance (NII: +23/9% YoY/QoQ), book growth (+24/6%) and CASA traction (+28/5%), at KMB continued into 3QFY19. Lower GNPAs (~2.07% vs. 2.15% QoQ) coupled with a higher PCR (~66.2%) indicate further improvement in asset quality. Margins increased (~4.33%, +13bps) due to improving pricing power and rise in the share of low cost deposits. The contribution of most subsidiaries to consolidated net earnings reduced during the quarter, attributed to unfavourable environs.


Outlook


Management quality and corp governance practices reckon premium valuations. Maintain BUY with an SOTP of Rs 1,400 (4.25x Dec-20 core ABV of Rs 263 + Rs 281 for subs).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.