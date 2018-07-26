App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1378: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1378 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


A  one-time  MTM hit (~Rs 2.1bn) and higher NPA provisioning (LLP +49% QoQ, PCR  rose to 61%) capped KMB’s net earnings (down 9% QoQ, missing estimates by ~7%). The business remains healthy as ever, with broad based loan growth (+24%  YoY),  best  in  class  NIMs (4.30%) and negligible net stress incl. SMA-II (97bps, down 6bps). Opex growth of merely 10% YoY (flat QoQ) despite Rs 300-400mn invested in 811 was praiseworthy.  Though  the differential rate offering comes at an upfront cost (Rs 12-13bn a  year),  it will help KMB to garner low cost deposits (esp. with interest rates  rising).  Rapid asset growth will (more than) compensate for this as KMB  commands  a  higher  share  in  lucrative  lending  spaces. Cross sell opportunities  on  the  acquired customer base will also help.


Outlook


Fast growing subs  will help KMB flower into a full service financial conglomerate. With best-in-class  return  ratios  (core  RoAA  of  1.77%  in  FY20E),  premium valuations  are  justified. Maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs 1,378 (4.5x Mar-20 core ABV of Rs 238 + Rs 309 for subs).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.